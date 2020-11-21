Sayre falls to Pikeville 49-13, finishes first varsity season 8-1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What a year for the Sayre Spartans, but everything good must come a close and defending Class ‘A’ state champion Pikeville did the honors Friday night with a 49-13 win.

Chad Pennington’s trailed 7-6 on a Caleb Kern 7-yard TD run in the first quarter. After that it was all Panthers as quarterback Isaac McNamee passed for three touchdowns and ran in another.

Pikeville advances to the region semifinals for the 19th consecutive while Sayre ends its first season of varsity football with a record of 8-1.

