Scott Co. bounces Grant Co., 62-12

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Jeremy Hamilton rushed for 110 yards and four touchdowns on six carries on Friday, leading Scott Co. to a 62-12 win over Grant Co. in the first round of the playoffs.

Hamilton scored on runs of five, 19, 41 and 25-yards, all in the first half, to lead the Cardinals (7-0) to the blowout win.

Scott Co. rushed for 306 yards for the game.

Scott Co. will host Frederick Douglass (5-1) in the second-round of the 5A playoffs next Friday.

