Some Kentucky gyms unable to stay open due to new COVID-19 guidelines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington small business owners are once again fearful for their future.

The governor’s orders are forcing Legacy All Sports to close. And the owner is worried about how she’ll afford to reopen eventually and the toll the closure may take on her students. She believes not all indoor recreational facilities should have to close.

“We’ll fight to the very last. But when the well is dry, it’s dry,” Linice Kaiser, owner of Legacy All Sports said.

Temperatures taken at the door, little gymnasts keeping their distance, and a whopping $30,000 spent on cleaning supplies, all for the doors of Legacy All Sports to be closed for the next three weeks.

“Between rotations, they’re scrubbing and mopping and doing everything they can to make things safe,” Kaiser said.

Which is why owner Linice Kaiser can’t understand why all gyms were included in Governor Andy Beshear’s new order.

“We’ve not had one case of COVID originate in our facility,” Kaiser said.

The governor’s order prohibits group classes and team practices, everything Legacy offers with their gymnastics, cheer, dance and ninja programs.

“I feel like we’re failing our youth,” Kaiser said.

A strain on Kaiser’s finances and overall mental health, she’s now fearful this may mean the end of some of her athletes’ college careers. And she’s worried about the affect this will have on their mental health.

“I think that they think....sorry..that they think this will just continue,” Kaiser said.

And she’s fearful the years of hard work and sacrifice will be for nothing.

“It’s difficult to watch children see everything go away,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser is hopeful this won’t be the last time she sees the smiling faces of her kids tumbling on the gym mats. She says she’ll have to rely on loans and PPP funding to survive the next few weeks.

Her other concern is that cases will surge again after the holidays and the closure will last much longer.

