UK’s next opponent, No. 6 Florida, tops Vanderbilt 38-17

Kyle Trask passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns.
Florida running back Malik Davis (20) is hit by Vanderbilt safety Maxwell Worship (14) in the...
Florida running back Malik Davis (20) is hit by Vanderbilt safety Maxwell Worship (14) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Kyle Trask passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida rallied from an early deficit to beat Vanderbilt 38-17.

The Gators pulled into Vanderbilt Stadium an hour before kickoff already in uniform, hoping to avoid the visitors locker room as a coronavirus precaution. The Commodores opened the game by driving for a touchdown, but Trask helped get Florida on track for its seventh consecutive win in the series.

Trask, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, completed 26 of 35 passes to nine different receivers.

He is the first quarterback in SEC history to accrue 30 touchdown passes in seven games.

