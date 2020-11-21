Woodford rolls over West Jessamine, 54-28

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Co. used a powerful running game to open the 5A playoffs, rolling over West Jessamine, 54-28.

Trailing 27-7 at the half, West Jessamine’s Jacob Jones connected with Dalton Carter on a 46-yard scoring pass to open the third quarter, cutting the Woodford Co. lead to 27-14.

But the Yellow Jackets put the game away behind a pair of Preston Stacy touchdown runs. His 52-yard sprint to the endzone gave Woodford Co. a 34-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

Then Stacy ran it over from seven yards out and the Yellow Jackets never looked back.

Woodford Co. (4-2) will face Madison Southern (5-3) next Friday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.