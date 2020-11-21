Advertisement

Woodford rolls over West Jessamine, 54-28

Will face Madison Southern next Friday
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Co. used a powerful running game to open the 5A playoffs, rolling over West Jessamine, 54-28.

Trailing 27-7 at the half, West Jessamine’s Jacob Jones connected with Dalton Carter on a 46-yard scoring pass to open the third quarter, cutting the Woodford Co. lead to 27-14.

But the Yellow Jackets put the game away behind a pair of Preston Stacy touchdown runs. His 52-yard sprint to the endzone gave Woodford Co. a 34-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

Then Stacy ran it over from seven yards out and the Yellow Jackets never looked back.

Woodford Co. (4-2) will face Madison Southern (5-3) next Friday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Lexington.
Man dies after shooting in downtown Lexington
Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Frankfort crash
Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
One dead after crash near downtown Lexington
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports another day of record COVID-19 cases
The recommendation begins Friday, Nov. 19 and continues through Dec. 13.
Kentucky churches react to the governor’s virtual-only services recommendation

Latest News

Dekel Crowdus scores one of his two TDs
Douglass stampedes past Great Crossing 62-21
Chad Pennington
Sayre falls to Pikeville 49-13, finishes first varsity season 8-1
Hamilton rushes for 4 TDs. vs. Grant Co.
Scott Co. bounces Grant Co., 62-12
Dunbar tops Tates Creek, 23-20
Dunbar advances in playoffs with 23-20 win over Creek