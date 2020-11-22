Bama blasts punchless Cats, 63-3

Advertisement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKYT) - Top-ranked Alabama looked the part on Saturday, dropping a punchless Kentucky in Tuscaloosa, 63-3.

Playing without several starters and reserves, missed opportunities doomed the Wildcats early. A botched snap and hold on a Matt Ruffalo field goal attempt led to a second Alabama score. Mac Jones hit Devonta Smith for an SEC-record 32nd-career touchdown catch and the Tide never looked back.

Ruffalo missed on another attempt in the second quarter and Alabama led at the half, 28-3.

Alabama (7-0) ripped off 35 second half points, including a Jordan Battle interception of Terry Wilson, that Battle returned for a touchdown.

Kentucky (3-5) was missing close to a dozen players on Saturday, because of injuries and contact tracing. Quarterback coach Darin Hinshaw missed the game, as well.

UK is scheduled to travel to Florida next Saturday for a noon kickoff.

