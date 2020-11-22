Booth’s 4 TDs carry Eastern Kentucky past W. Carolina 49-17

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Alonzo Booth ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns, caught another and Eastern Kentucky’s four touchdowns in the fourth quarter sent the Colonels to a 49-17 win over Western Carolina.

Eastern Kentucky scored three touchdowns in consecutive possessions with the longest drive lasting 46 seconds.

Before halftime, Ricky Palao scooped Isaiah Velez’s fumble on a sack to give the Catamounts a 10-7 advantage with 11:40 left before halftime.

The lead lasted a mere 14 seconds as Davion Ross returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for the lead.

