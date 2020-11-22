Cauley-Stein agrees to two-year, $8.2M deal with Dallas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a two-year, $8.2M deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

He played in 13 games for the Mavericks last season, averaging 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with Sacramento before playing part of the 2019-20 season with Golden State. He was then traded to Dallas in January for a 2020 second-round pick.

