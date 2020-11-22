Governor Beshear announces highest number of cases for a Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,194 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. This report is the highest ever for a Sunday. The second highest was on October 25. The state total now stands at 158,100 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 9.19%.

This week was Kentucky’s highest ever week for COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous record week by 3,766 cases.

Counties with the most positive reported cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Boone and Kenton. Each of these counties reported more than 100 new cases.

The Governor also reported 4 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,787.

The deaths reported Sunday include a 69-year-old woman from Allen County; a 78-year-old man from Daviess County; an 88-year-old man from McCracken County; and a 62-year-old woman from Ohio County.

The governor is worried about a surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving.

“This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year,” said Gov. Beshear. “I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t. In order to protect our only line of health care workers and all of our fellow Kentuckians, keep gatherings small (eight people or fewer and two households at most), wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart.”

