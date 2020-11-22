Advertisement

Joe Burrow carted off field with left leg injury

The rookie quarterback from LSU was quickly ruled out of the game.
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
By Alex Walker
Nov. 22, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - In the third quarter of Sunday’s game between Cincinnati and the Washington Football Team, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was hit in the left leg and after laying on the field for a few minutes, he was carted off the field.

The TV broadcast refused to show a replay of the injury. A Washington player was off balance as he was being blocked and fell backward into Burrow’s planted leg.

The Bengals quickly declared Burrow out for the rest of the game.

The rookie from LSU was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

