Joe Burrow carted off field with left leg injury
The rookie quarterback from LSU was quickly ruled out of the game.
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - In the third quarter of Sunday’s game between Cincinnati and the Washington Football Team, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was hit in the left leg and after laying on the field for a few minutes, he was carted off the field.
The TV broadcast refused to show a replay of the injury. A Washington player was off balance as he was being blocked and fell backward into Burrow’s planted leg.
The Bengals quickly declared Burrow out for the rest of the game.
The rookie from LSU was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.