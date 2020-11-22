Joe Burrow carted off field with left leg injury

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - In the third quarter of Sunday’s game between Cincinnati and the Washington Football Team, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was hit in the left leg and after laying on the field for a few minutes, he was carted off the field.

The TV broadcast refused to show a replay of the injury. A Washington player was off balance as he was being blocked and fell backward into Burrow’s planted leg.

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

The Bengals quickly declared Burrow out for the rest of the game.

The rookie from LSU was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

