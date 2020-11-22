Advertisement

Josh Allen ruled out of game with knee injury

The second-year pro from Kentucky left the game in the third quarter.
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) looks to block Jacksonville...
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) looks to block Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 22, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen left Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury.

With 8:52 left in the third quarter, he remained down after Ben Roethlisberger completed a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. He was helped off the field and was later escorted to the locker room.

The Jaguars downgraded Allen to out. He entered Sunday’s game with 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks in seven games.

Allen is in his second year with Jacksonville after playing an All-American career at Kentucky.

