Rondo agrees to deal with Hawks

2-years, worth $15 million
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WKYT) - Guard Rajon Rondo agreed on Saturday to a 2-year, $15 million deal with Atlanta, ESPN is reporting.

Rondo, 35, bid Los Angeles farewell earlier in the day with an Instagram post.

The former Kentucky player enters his 15th season in the NBA. The Haws also will bring in Kris Dunn on a 2-year deal.

Atlanta will be Rondo’s seventh NBA team.

