AAA: 85% of surveyed Kentuckians said they aren’t traveling for Thanksgiving

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re just a few days away from Thanksgiving, and, normally around this time travelers would be making their last preparations and setting out, but the pandemic is changing that.

Only a few people were out at Bluegrass Airport Monday morning and officials from AAA say this could be a common sight this holiday season.

Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass tells us they surveyed Kentuckians about their travel plans for Thanksgiving.

“85% of them have decided they aren’t going to travel this holiday season,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Of that 85%, Hawkins says almost a third credited the pandemic as the reason that they were not going to leave town. But it’s not just affecting who will and won’t leave hit the road.

Weaver Hawkins said of the people who plan to travel this year, almost 86% said that they will be hitting the road as opposed to flying.

“And I think that just comes down to them feeling like they have a little bit more control over their environment; they can plan out those stops, less contact than they normally would, so vehicle travel will be by far the most common mode this holiday season,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Officials say if you are choosing to travel, make sure you take the necessary precautions and educate yourself about any travel restrictions before you leave.

