Advertisement

AAA: Holiday travel is expected to be down at least 10 percent

Travelers at Blue Grass Airport said they were able to social distance on their flight because...
Travelers at Blue Grass Airport said they were able to social distance on their flight because there were about half the number of people on the plane.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travelers at Blue Grass Airport were greeted with little to no lines and plenty of room at baggage claim, the opposite of what you would expect to see during the typical holiday travel season.

“Most room I’ve ever had on the plane in a long time, I had a whole row to myself,” traveler James Ferguson said.

Because of the pandemic, AAA is anticipating at least a ten percent drop in travel this Thanksgiving holiday.

“I think more people will opt for driving,” traveler Haywood Ferguson said. “They feel safer in their own environment, you know, less contact more control over it.”

Despite the CDC’s recommendation to put the brakes on any plans to travel for the holidays, Haywood Ferguson and his son James took a quick trip to Florida to visit family.

“We decided to go a week early so we beat the rush of everybody trying to pack in together,” James Ferguson said. “Get there and back before everything hits for the holidays.”

They took every safety precaution and were impressed with the airlines’ protocols too.

“There was about half the volume on the planes,” James Ferguson said. “So the airlines are definitely doing everything they can to make sure they keep everybody spaced out and safe while everybody is traveling for the holidays.”

While both of the Fergusons said they felt safe on the plane, they understand the push to reschedule flights for the next holiday season.

AAA is also projecting that road trips will account for 95 percent of all holiday travel in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
Fatal crash now ruled homicide by Lexington Police Department
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,711 new COVID-19 cases reported, 21 deaths Saturday
Governor Beshear announces highest number of cases for a Sunday
ll
Health Dept.: Lexington reaches 15,000 total cases of COVID-19
Pike County rehabilitation center owner accused of scheming patients out of money

Latest News

Young child sends a drawing of Santa in his letter.
Postal worker writes back kids’ letters to Santa
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree
Now might be a good time to have an honest conversation with your kids about that they might...
Worried about money? Now is the time to talk to your children about holiday gifts
A Corbin man completed an Ultra-marathon this weekend
Corbin Native set to run 319 miles in 76 hours