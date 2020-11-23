Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mixed forecast for Thanksgiving week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we can expect a reasonably normal Thanksgiving week ahead, our pattern will become active again, with one system on Wednesday and another interesting pattern coming in for next weekend.

Temperatures will remain below average through this evening and become chilly by tonight as well. We’ll fall through the 40s this evening and then mid to lower 30s by later tonight. Winds will stay light to moderate through this evening and tonight, which will add some windchill factor to the temperatures tonight. While dry conditions continue, some clouds will also increase through tonight.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to lower 30s. Winds will slowly shift out of the south throughout the day, which helps temperatures rebound into a typical feel by the afternoon. Highs across the state will vary, but generally, we are looking at the lower to mid-50s across our region. Dry conditions will continue for another day, and skies will stay a mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds increase through the evening hours.

Our next system moves in for Wednesday that brings gusty showers and the potential for a few thunderstorms. Wind gusts on Wednesday will likely be around 35-40+mph. A few showers will remain around for Thanksgiving morning but should clear up throughout the day leading to drier weather for the end of the week. Highs throughout the week will be in the mid-50s, which is average for this time of year. By next weekend, we’ll watch another system move in for Sunday and into early next week, which could throw a significant temperatures swing our way and the potential for some wintry mix. Still, a long way to go until that system arrives, so we’ll be watching for changes throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.