Auburn imposes postseason ban for former assistant’s scheme

The Tigers will not be able to participate in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Feb 24, 2016; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (left) and assistant coach Chuck Person direct the Tigers during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Auburn’s basketball team won’t participate in postseason play this season as a self-imposed penalty stemming from a bribery scheme involving former assistant coach Chuck Person.

The university announced the self-imposed postseason ban on Sunday for rules violations involving Person’s steering young athletes toward advisers and managers in exchange for money.

Auburn said it has informed both the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA, which could opt to tack on more penalties.

