Corbin Native set to run 319 miles in 76 hours

A Corbin man completed an Ultra-marathon this weekend
By Tommy Pool
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The “crazy” Corbin Native that achieved more than 100 miles in approximately 36 hours is at it again!

Zack Horvath, a former Corbin Football player, and track athlete is constantly pushing his limits when it comes to physical exercise and competitions. Horvath is attempting to run 319.2 miles in 76 hours on December 12th.

But why?

”I seen the TV show it was called backyard ultra and they did this competition and a guy went 312 in 75 So I seen that competition and I was like I want to beat that and so here we are,” said Horvath.

That competitive nature is what keeps Horvath going. Horvath ran his first Ultra- Marathon in September after his triathlon was canceled. Horvath not only enjoys doing things he sees as impossible but wants to try and inspire others to push themselves too.

“If I can inspire somebody else to be their best even if I complete that 319 miles. If I can go inspire somebody else to run a mile or go lift a heavier weight that means more to me than the 319,” said Horvath.

Horvath plans on running four miles every hour starting and ending at the Corbin track. He hopes the community comes out and supports him.

