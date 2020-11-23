Advertisement

Couple fights Covid: A Love Story

By Sam Dick
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After eight months of this pandemic, the daily updates of numbers on cases and deaths can become mind-numbing.

But each number represents a person. Someone’s husband or wife, daughter, or son.

While many people who get the coronavirus experience few if any symptoms, others suffer greatly, and some of those people die.

A Lexington couple knows what it’s like to be in a fight for life. Jeff and Meredith Willett both had the virus, but Jeff barely made it out of the hospital alive after almost three weeks on the ventilator.

During his months in the hospital, his wife was not allowed at his bedside so she kept a daily journal, documenting every procedure, every doctor and nurse who treated him, and her emotions at the time.

They agreed to tell their story to help educate the public. Tonight on WKYT at 6 p.m., the Willetts share their story with Sam Dick. It’s a story of the will to live, and it’s a love story.

