Crews working deadly crash on I-64 in Clark County

CLARK CO., Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Clark County.

Kentucky Transportation officials say crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on eastbound I-64, near mile marker 104.

The road was blocked at one point, but we’re told one lane is now back open.

No other details are available at this time.

Avoid the area if you can.

