Elkhorn City to become a potential tourism hub

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elkhorn City could potentially become a new tourism hub for Eastern Kentucky.

With a shift in the coal industry, several cities are having to adapt to bring in new revenue to their area. One of those being Elkhorn City, which has been setting up new businesses and attractions to turn Elkhorn into a new tourism hub for the state.

In a recent meeting with the Elkhorn City council, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones told the council how much potential the city has. Elkhorn Mayor Mike Taylor said it feels great to hear that news.

“It made me happy to know that he was interested in Elkhorn City, helping us with this, and the tourism, and the commissioners. It really made me proud to be an Elkhorn City guy.” Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor said.

One of the attractions is an ATV Trail, which Taylor says is only the beginning.

“That’s gonna be a big thing for Elkhorn City. We even have met with Haysi too, we’ve met with them a couple of weeks ago about having a trail all the way to Haysi and them getting involved with us.” Taylor said.

When finished, that trail will be 1,400 miles long.

“So, this would be kind of in the middle between us and over in Haysi. Then we’d be able to tie into West Virginia going the other way, so it would be one of the largest trail rides in the country.” City Council Member and Head of Elkhorn City Tourism Roger Copley said.

Copley said seeing how much the city has had to change over the years reminds him of a once-thriving area.

“We used to be huge in coal mining and railroading and now the trains don’t stop here anymore they just travel on through,” Copley said.

Copley hopes tourism will breathe new life back into the city and the region.

“I was a branch manager in one of the local banks and I just wanted to see it grow, and I always felt like tourism was the way that this would grow,” Copley said.

The city plans to have kayaking, a possible new campground, a drag strip, a medical center, as well as an upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.