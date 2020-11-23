Advertisement

Experts fear surge in cases in the weeks after Thanksgiving

By Grace Finerman
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This past weekend, 636 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lexington.

Saturday was our one-day high in Lexington, only to be surpassed the next day with 362 new cases on Sunday. As our positives continue to rise, our testing opportunities are increasing also.

Thanksgiving is a day to gather with friends and family, but, according to health experts, that’s not a good idea this year.

“The weather being colder, the people being indoors. The risks are extremely high this Thanksgiving,” says Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall says the more people traveling and gathering, the more cases we’ll see in two weeks. He says we saw spikes after previous holidays during the pandemic, most recently after Halloween.

“This is a trend going in the wrong direction and our fear from a public health perspective is, this is only going to get worse,” Hall says.

This is all as experts say more people now than ever are getting tested for COVID-19, but according to Hall getting a test isn’t a free pass.

“You could test negative on a Monday, have symptoms on a Tuesday, and expose people on Thursday,” Hall says.

Hall says the safest way to spend the holiday is by staying home and making memories with people living under the same roof, or by celebrating virtually will all of your friends and family.

Testing locations will not be open on the holiday or during the weekend. Hall says the health department will not provide an update on numbers on Thanksgiving day.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces highest number of cases for a Sunday
A crash reportedly involving a pedestrian on Versailles Road.
Woman involved in Lexington crash dies
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
Fatal crash now ruled homicide by Lexington Police Department

Latest News

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Mark Stoops avoiding excuses after 60-point loss at Alabama
London restaurant keeping dining room open despite Beshear’s mandate
WATCH |London restaurant keeping dining room open despite Beshear’s mandate
Experts fear surge in cases in the weeks after Thanksgiving
WATCH | Experts fear surge in cases in the weeks after Thanksgiving
Nine other religious previous schools, including four here in Lexington, have filed an amicus...
Judge hears arguments in lawsuit over Beshear’s school mandate