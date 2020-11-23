Experts fear surge in cases in the weeks after Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This past weekend, 636 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lexington.

Saturday was our one-day high in Lexington, only to be surpassed the next day with 362 new cases on Sunday. As our positives continue to rise, our testing opportunities are increasing also.

Thanksgiving is a day to gather with friends and family, but, according to health experts, that’s not a good idea this year.

“The weather being colder, the people being indoors. The risks are extremely high this Thanksgiving,” says Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall says the more people traveling and gathering, the more cases we’ll see in two weeks. He says we saw spikes after previous holidays during the pandemic, most recently after Halloween.

“This is a trend going in the wrong direction and our fear from a public health perspective is, this is only going to get worse,” Hall says.

This is all as experts say more people now than ever are getting tested for COVID-19, but according to Hall getting a test isn’t a free pass.

“You could test negative on a Monday, have symptoms on a Tuesday, and expose people on Thursday,” Hall says.

Hall says the safest way to spend the holiday is by staying home and making memories with people living under the same roof, or by celebrating virtually will all of your friends and family.

Testing locations will not be open on the holiday or during the weekend. Hall says the health department will not provide an update on numbers on Thanksgiving day.

