Is eating in a tent safer than a restaurant’s dining room?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many businesses are trying to get innovative to continue to bring in customers during the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions.

One of these ideas: putting up outdoor tents. But is eating in a tent safer than eating in a dining room? Experts say that depends.

Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says they’ve received five complaints since Friday of restaurants not complying with the governor’s new guidelines.

He says most restaurants are working with the health department so they can stay open and serve people safely.

Hall says tents need to be at least fifty percent open, otherwise, that space is considered indoors. Plus, Hall says all tables inside the tent must be six feet apart.

“We don’t want to shut anyone down,” Hall said. “We want to work with them to keep them open and help them be safe for the public.”

Hall says inspectors from the health department are continuing to go out and work with businesses in creating a functional and healthy setup.

