Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Thanksgiving week weather looks “normal”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It won’t rain every day this week. Just when it does, it will be pretty fierce!

The first of three big weather systems has now moved out of the area. This one brought rain, wind, and colder conditions. It is what we are feeling right now! We’ll stay mainly dry on Tuesday with temperatures attempting to make a recovery.

A midweek system will get cranked up and sweep through the region. This is the one that will have an impact on Thanksgiving. Most of it will happen on Wednesday. It is during that time that we see, again, wind, rain, and a shot of colder air. I think there is a real chance wind gusts will push 40mph or higher at times. Some of this moisture will linger on the backside on Thanksgiving Day.

I have only talked about two of three big players. It is the third one that really has me thinking about another season. A season that features the cold air and moisture getting together. Hmmm... I wonder which season?! Yes, it is of course WINTER! There are some signs we could see a run with it by early next week. This third system will enter the picture during the weekend. It’s potential turn to snow won’t happen until Monday. There is still a lot of time before we get there, but it is time to start the conversation.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

