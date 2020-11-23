Joe Burrow tears ACL, MCL, has other structural damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury.

We learned Monday afternoon that Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and has other structural damage.

MRI revealed more damage than anticipated: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues in his knee as well, per @Ben_Baby and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

According to Adam Schefter, knee injuries like this typically sideline players 9-12 months.

These types of knee injuries, like the one Joe Burrow suffered, usually sideline players anywhere from 9-12 months, though each person heals and rehabs differently. But no matter how quickly Burrow does or doesn’t recover, next year’s status is now in question. https://t.co/XfUUMbMPOx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

In the third quarter of Sunday’s game between Cincinnati and the Washington Football Team, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was hit in the left leg and after laying on the field for a few minutes, he was carted off the field.

During the fourth quarter, Joe Burrow tweeted “See ya next year.”

The TV broadcast refused to show a replay of the injury. A Washington player was off balance as he was being blocked and fell backward into Burrow’s planted leg.

