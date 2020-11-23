Advertisement

Joe Burrow tears ACL, MCL, has other structural damage

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury.

We learned Monday afternoon that Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and has other structural damage.

According to Adam Schefter, knee injuries like this typically sideline players 9-12 months.

In the third quarter of Sunday’s game between Cincinnati and the Washington Football Team, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was hit in the left leg and after laying on the field for a few minutes, he was carted off the field.

During the fourth quarter, Joe Burrow tweeted “See ya next year.”

The TV broadcast refused to show a replay of the injury. A Washington player was off balance as he was being blocked and fell backward into Burrow’s planted leg.

