Keion Brooks expected to miss first week of games

Kentucky sophomore Keion Brooks is expected to miss the first week of games.

His Wildcats host Morehead State on Wednesday, followed by games against Detroit on Friday and Richmond on Sunday.

“Keion, I do not believe he will be here the first week,” said John Calipari on Monday morning.

Brooks is day-to-day with a lower leg injury and he has not done live stuff in practice yet. Calipari says he is conditioning, but he doesn’t “feel comfortable” until Brooks gets some live work.

He has participated in full-court drills, but has been unable to participate in the scrimmages.

Without Brooks available, freshman forward Isaiah Jackson is expected to get a lot of run in this week’s Bluegrass Showcase. He has received tons of pre-season hype.

🚨 ISAIAH JACKSON (@IJackson22) SHOW TIME 🚨



Ridiculous dunks to win the Slam Dunk Contest.



(Video: UK Athletics) #BBN pic.twitter.com/dqyKTsNdWE — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) November 21, 2020

