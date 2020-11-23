Advertisement

Keion Brooks expected to miss first week of games

The Wildcats host Morehead State, Detroit and Richmond this week.
Keion Brooks Jr. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Keion Brooks Jr. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky sophomore Keion Brooks is expected to miss the first week of games.

His Wildcats host Morehead State on Wednesday, followed by games against Detroit on Friday and Richmond on Sunday.

“Keion, I do not believe he will be here the first week,” said John Calipari on Monday morning.

Brooks is day-to-day with a lower leg injury and he has not done live stuff in practice yet. Calipari says he is conditioning, but he doesn’t “feel comfortable” until Brooks gets some live work.

He has participated in full-court drills, but has been unable to participate in the scrimmages.

Without Brooks available, freshman forward Isaiah Jackson is expected to get a lot of run in this week’s Bluegrass Showcase. He has received tons of pre-season hype.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces highest number of cases for a Sunday
A crash reportedly involving a pedestrian on Versailles Road.
Woman involved in Lexington crash dies
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12
Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
Fatal crash now ruled homicide by Lexington Police Department

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the...
Joe Burrow tears ACL, MCL, has other structural damage
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
No. 9 Duke’s season opener postponed
FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his...
Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida pause team activities due to COVID-19
Basketball games and concerts are still happening at Rupp Arena. Governor Beshear says Rupp...
Rupp Arena set to host first Kentucky basketball game with strict COVID-19 protocols