Lexington road shut down due to crash involving pedestrian

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says outbound Versailles Road will be closed after a traffic accident involving a pedestrian.

It happened on US Highway 60 at Westmoreland Road around 2 a.m. Monday.

KYTC expects the road to be closed for a couple of hours.

This story is developing and will be updated as WKYT learns more.

