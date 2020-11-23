Local Restaurant remains open for in-person despite the governors new mandate

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Coronavirus pandemic has been hard on restaurants, including Wings 2.0 in London who opened up back in May.

“I have made zero dollars as an owner in this restaurant during this. Not one paycheck has went to my home, my bank account because there’s not enough money,” Clifford Smith.

That is part of the reason for Smith’s post on social media Saturday, saying his business will remain open for in-person dining, and masks are not required.

“I don’t have a stance in the fight against COVID. We are trying to provide a service here,” said Smith.

Kentucky River District Health Department Director, Scott Lockard, explained why the new restrictions are in place.

“People have obviously when they go into enjoy their beverage or their food they remove their mask so that is a place that is prone for exposure,” said Lockard.

Smith saw a strong response from both sides. He said he respects and totally understands the argument. He said he doesn’t want to put the community at risk, he just wants to stand up for the right business owners and customers have in this country.

“They are not here because of me they are here because of the idea of freedom that they have to make that choice,” said Smith.

Lockard said from a health department standpoint it’s not about restricting rights, just trying to slowing the spread of the virus.

“We are trying to promote science-based interventions that we know will slow the spread of this virus so we do not overwhelm our healthcare system,” said Lockard.

