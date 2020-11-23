Mark Stoops avoiding excuses after 60-point loss at Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky had to play No. 1 Alabama Saturday without 10 players due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19, but Mark Stoops is not using that as an excuse for his team’s embarrassing 63-3 loss.

He noted that his Wildcats have dealt with a ton of issues this season, but that they are doing their best to forge ahead. Last week alone, Kentucky had to deal with the loss of John Schlarman and on top of that, a number of coaches and players were unavailable due to issues with the coronavirus.

“What’s that word you put in front of show? It’s a blank show. I don’t have coaches…you know…whatever. I don’t even want to say it because I don’t want anyone attacking me for excuses. It sucks. You know? It’s very difficult,” said Stoops. “It’s very difficult to pick your players up each and every day but we’re going to try our best and we’re going to continue to fight. Again, we will be there (at Florida) and we’ll play. There are issues we are dealing with but we’ll be there.”

Live Now - Coach Stoops - Pre-Florida https://t.co/Kz6xwCNcBf — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 23, 2020

Saturday at noon, the Wildcats visit No. 6 Florida and they will have to re-focus before that trip to Gainesville. The Gators have an explosive offense led by Heisman candidate Kyle Trask.

“We definitely need to hit the reset button,” said Stoops. “There were things about of our control last week, again, absolutely no excuses. As far as our players’ mentalities, we have to reset and get back to playing the way we are capable of. And yes, we’re excited about us, and our play, and hopefully we can have a normal week and get back on track.”

