Advertisement

No. 9 Duke’s season opener postponed

Gardner-Webb says the decision followed a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within its program.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Ninth-ranked Duke’s season opener against Gardner-Webb has been postponed due to novel coronavirus issues within the Runnin’ Bulldogs program.

The announcement came Monday, two days before the men’s basketball game in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Gardner-Webb says the decision followed a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within its program. The player who tested positive is asymptomatic.

The schools said they might look to make up the game at a later date.

Duke is scheduled to host Coppin State on Saturday, while Gardner-Webb has scheduled games at No. 21 Florida State on Friday and at Georgia on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces highest number of cases for a Sunday
A crash reportedly involving a pedestrian on Versailles Road.
Woman involved in Lexington crash dies
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12
Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
Fatal crash now ruled homicide by Lexington Police Department

Latest News

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his...
Ole Miss, Tennessee pause team activities due to COVID-19
Basketball games and concerts are still happening at Rupp Arena. Governor Beshear says Rupp...
Rupp Arena set to host first Kentucky basketball game with strict COVID-19 protocols
Feb 24, 2016; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (left) and assistant coach...
Auburn imposes postseason ban for former assistant’s scheme
Dallas Mavericks forward Willie Cauley-Stein (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Cauley-Stein agrees to two-year, $8.2M deal with Dallas