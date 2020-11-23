Ole Miss, Tennessee pause team activities due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Mississippi has canceled four basketball games and suspended team activities until Dec. 7 because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The school in Oxford, Mississippi, announced Monday that the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic set for this week is canceled, along with the Dec. 5 game against Memphis.

The Rebels were scheduled to host Central Arkansas on Wednesday, Jackson State on Thursday and Arkansas State on Friday.

Ole Miss says the athletes and staff affected are “taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol.”

The Rebels are now scheduled to open the season Dec. 12 against UNC-Wilmington.

As of Monday afternoon, Tennessee has also paused team activities. Per a release, head coach Rick Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19.

A decision regarding this week's Volunteer Classic games has not yet been made. pic.twitter.com/6iXMprWI11 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) November 23, 2020

Tennessee has paused all team activities following positive COVID-19 tests, per release. Rick Barnes is among those who tested positive. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 23, 2020

According to the program, an update on the status of this week’s Volunteer Classic games will be provided by Tuesday. #Vols @WKRN https://t.co/g62Z5AFiPi — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) November 23, 2020

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke on Monday morning and said as of now, the Bluegrass Showcase is on as scheduled. He said Morehead State, Detroit and Richmond are clear as of now.

