Postal worker writes back kids’ letters to Santa

Young child sends a drawing of Santa in his letter.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One postal worker is bringing holiday cheer through letters.

Adrian Breanna Sanders works at the Clarkson post office in Grayson county. She’s been answering back children’s letters to Santa.

She says she started answering the letters last Christmas as an extra project. The kids write notes, lists and drawings, and Adrian sends back a notes and a coloring sheet to each kid.

This Christmas, she says the kids need to know Santa’s listening.

“Usually, they maybe get to go see Santa but especially this year, with COVID, that’s probably not a possibility. And so it gives them a little more of a connection to Santa,” she explains.

Follow instructions on how to write a letter to Santa in the North Pole from the United States Postal Service.

USPS recommends sending letters no later than December 7.

