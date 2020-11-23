Advertisement

Toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 ‘worst’ toys

“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily...
“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death,” Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc. said in a statement announcing its “10 Worst Toys” of the year.(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Cute plastic animals with tiny accessories that pose a choking hazard, Black Panther-inspired claws with the potential to cause facial or eye injuries, and green slime that could be harmful if swallowed: These are just some of the items on an annual list of potentially dangerous toys released Monday by a consumer advocacy group.

“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death,” Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc. said in a statement announcing its “10 Worst Toys” of the year.

With parents looking for ways to keep children occupied during the coronavirus pandemic, and with the 2020 Christmas shopping season approaching, toy safety awareness is critical, the group said.

“Shockingly, classic toy dangers, such as small parts, strings, projectiles, toxic substances, rigid materials, and inaccurate warnings and labels, continue to reappear in new generations of toys putting children at risk,” the organization said.

There are an estimated 240,000 toy-related injuries to children each year and a child is brought to the emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury, according to WATCH.

The Toy Association, which represents toy manufacturers, called the WATCH list needlessly alarmist.

“By law, all toys sold in the United States must meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards,” the association said in a statement. “However, WATCH does not test the toys in its report to check their safety; their allegations appear to be based on their misrepresentation of the mandatory toy standards — and of the priority the toy industry puts on safe and fun play.”

The Toy Association said parents and others should always choose age-appropriate toys, encourage safe play, and make sure they purchase toys from reputable manufacturers and sellers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces highest number of cases for a Sunday
A crash reportedly involving a pedestrian on Versailles Road.
Woman involved in Lexington crash dies
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12
Fatal crash on Midland Place in Lexington
Fatal crash now ruled homicide by Lexington Police Department

Latest News

British Prime Boris Johnson confirmed to lawmakers Monday the government will lift the...
Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
No. 9 Duke’s season opener postponed
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana,...
Western Union money transfers between US and Cuba end
FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his...
Ole Miss, Tennessee pause team activities due to COVID-19