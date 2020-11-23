Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted Sunday that the tree would arrive Monday.

Since 1966, the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree has become an iconic holiday tradition. This year’s tree, a lovely 18 1/2 foot Fraser Fir from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia, will arrive tomorrow at the @WhiteHouse North Portico. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/f7fcz5LxtQ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 22, 2020

The First Lady says the arrival of the 18 1/2 foot Fraser Fir will continue a holiday tradition at the White House dating back to 1966.

