WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases ever for a Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,135 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 160,232 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.97 percent positivity rate.

There were five reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 1,792.

As of Monday, 1,573 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 391 are in the ICU, and 203 are on ventilators. At least 26,611 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

