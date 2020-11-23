Advertisement

WKYT relaunches Still Serving series as restaurants hit by new round of restrictions

By Andrea Walker
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Throughout the pandemic, we’ve done our best to support local businesses struggling to make ends meet as we all work to adapt to our new normal.

As you’ve heard us say many times, WKYT Stands For Kentucky, which is why we’re relaunching our Still Serving series. Our goal is to help our local restaurant industry, that’s once again being hit with a new round of pandemic restrictions.

We’ve covered countless stories about local restaurants changing their menus, their hours, even their business models to adapt to the ever-changing pandemic guidelines.

But, despite their best efforts, many are still struggling to keep the lights on.

When the pandemic began, we started highlighting locally-owned restaurants through our Still Serving series. With indoor dining on hiatus and winter weather making outdoor dining tougher to pull off, we decided to bring it back.

Our goal is to ensure your favorite restaurants will still be there on the other side of the pandemic.

You can register your business and see which restaurants are Still Serving here.

Be sure to watch WKYT News at 12:30 and 5:30, where Alex Walker and Andrea Walker will feature a new restaurant every day.

We appreciate all of your help and we look forward to sharing your stories.

