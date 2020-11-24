Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Rain Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a big storm system ready to rumble through here before Thanksgiving and this may cause some big travel issues. Behind that will come another system that may take aim at us this weekend and early next week. Depending on the track, this one may bring our first blast of winter weather.

This strong low pressure then works into the region Wednesday into Wednesday night. Gusty winds of 40mph or higher, heavy rain and the potential for thunderstorms will all show up.

Some of the storms may even be strong or locally severe. The Storm Prediction Center has areas of central and western Kentucky in the low-end risk for severe storms.

Now we turn our attention to the late weekend/early next week system that continues to look very interesting. This is likely to bring rain and wind as early as late Sunday, with a switch to snow and cold for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.