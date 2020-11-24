Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Rain Wednesday

(KCRG)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a big storm system ready to rumble through here before Thanksgiving and this may cause some big travel issues. Behind that will come another system that may take aim at us this weekend and early next week. Depending on the track, this one may bring our first blast of winter weather.

This strong low pressure then works into the region Wednesday into Wednesday night. Gusty winds of 40mph or higher, heavy rain and the potential for thunderstorms will all show up.

Some of the storms may even be strong or locally severe. The Storm Prediction Center has areas of central and western Kentucky in the low-end risk for severe storms.

Now we turn our attention to the late weekend/early next week system that continues to look very interesting. This is likely to bring rain and wind as early as late Sunday, with a switch to snow and cold for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases ever for a Monday
A crash reportedly involving a pedestrian on Versailles Road.
Woman involved in Lexington crash dies
A Par&amp;aacute; state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, says she can only...
Crews respond to deadly crash on I-64 in Clark County
The owner of a southern Kentucky restaurant says he won’t obey the governor’s mandates cutting...
London restaurant keeping dining room open despite Beshear’s mandate
Lexington shattered its record for daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Lexington shatters daily COVID-19 case record over the weekend

Latest News

Through Nourish Lexington, a number of community partners have been fighting back, providing...
New online map helps fight food insecurity in Lexington
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) dunks during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals...
Heat plan to sign Bam Adebayo to five-year, $163M extension
A former LMPD officer is arrested Monday for allegedly hacking into women’s social media...
Fmr. LMPD officer accused of extorting women with nude photos
The mobile COVID-19 testing site at Shiloh Baptist Church in Lexington will continue for...
Lexington COVID-19 testing schedule changing because of holiday