City of Richmond canceling Christmas parade, modifying Santa Express event

(KNOP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Richmond is canceling its Christmas parade, originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4. In its place, the city is modifying the Santa Express event.

The reverse parade was set to be held in the Ann L. Durham Lake Reba Recreational Complex and was supposed to take the place of the city’s traditional parade held annually on Main Street.

Due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County, city officials decided to cancel.

Instead, the Richmond Parks and Recreation Department will be conducting two “mini” parades on Monday, Dec. 14 and Tuesday, Dec. 15.

”The Richmond Christmas Parade is one of the most cherished events for the City of Richmond. After the deadline for registration passed, we realized that the participation level for organizations and businesses had severely declined compared to year’s past,” Director of Recreation/Administration Erin Moore said. “As we know, many people are being very cautious this year, and we anticipate that is the reason for the decline in registration for this event.”

To modify the Santa Express event, Richmond Parks and Rec will have the help of Richmond Police and Fire Departments to escort Santa through several Richmond neighborhoods.

The city says more details on that event will be released in the coming weeks.

