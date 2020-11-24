Detroit Mercy not making trip to Kentucky this weekend due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Detroit Mercy’s men’s basketball team will not be making the trip to Lexington this weekend due to a positive COVID-19 test in the program, the school confirmed.

Detroit Mercy was set to take on the Cats in Rupp Arena Friday evening in the Bluegrass Showcase.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari’s son, Brad Calipari, plays for the Titans.

Even though this is the right decision, as a father I’m still disappointed. Was really looking forward to having @bradcalipari back this week, BUT we will reschedule the game & he’ll have an opportunity to play in @Rupp_Arena. At this point I just hope their team remains healthy. https://t.co/JETnyEotGu — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 24, 2020

The school says the positive test came from a member of the support staff, and that person is not showing any symptoms and is now in quarantine. They say no other player or coach has tested positive, but a few members of the team are in isolation due to contact tracing.

Detroit Mercy and Kentucky will attempt to reschedule the game later in the season. This comes as many college basketball programs have run into issues with COVID-19 just ahead of the start of the season.

The Wildcats are still set to play their season opener against Morehead State on Wednesday at 6 p.m, and will play Richmond Sunday at 1 p.m., both in the Bluegrass Showcase. Current tickets for Kentucky’s games on Wednesday and Sunday will remain in place.

