Fmr. LMPD officer accused of extorting women with nude photos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former LMPD officer is arrested Monday for allegedly hacking into women’s social media accounts and holding personal photos for ransom, according to Lexington Police, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

This new investigation comes one year after LMPD opened a separate internal investigation after he allegedly posted sexually explicit pictures on social media. Some of the pictures showed a female in an officer’s uniform. LMPD and Wilson parted ways following that investigation.

Bryan Wilson was arrested Monday and taken to the Bullitt County Detention Center, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned. He was charged with harassing communication, theft by extortion and unlawful access to a computer.

The arrest involved multiple agencies including the Lexington and Shepherdsville Police Departments and Kentucky State Police.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim said Wilson contacted her and told her he had nude pictures of her and threatened to post them online if she did not send him nude photos. He sent her a collage of proof after he said he’d hacked into her Snapchat account.

“I’d hate for you to become the next _____,” Wilson allegedly text the victim, referring to a former college athlete from Louisville who faced extensive victimization after nude photographs were leaked online, the warrant states.

The victim worked with police to obtain more detailed information about Wilson’s alleged extortion plot.

Investigators were able to find posts they said were made by Wilson on a number of online sites. One of those sites, the warrants states, shows Wilson was hacking into numerous women’s accounts and “holding their personal photos for ransom.”

The warrant said he would threaten the women to send the pictures to their family members and employers to destroy their reputations.

Shepherdsville Police served the warrants after the information was gathered and authorities confirmed Wilson was behind the attempted extortion.

As of Tuesday morning, Wilson had already left the detention center.

