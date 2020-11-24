Advertisement

Health dept. reports 213 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 213 new COVID-19 cases in its report for Monday. That’s the eighth-highest one-day increase.

We’re told 45 of those cases are people under the age of 20.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Lexington since the beginning of the pandemic to exactly 15,849. The death toll is at 112.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Lexington’s top 10 largest one-day case increases are now all in November. The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 274 cases. Nov. 21
  • 265 cases, Nov. 14
  • 255 cases, Nov. 11
  • 245 cases, Nov. 16
  • 237 cases, Nov. 21
  • 236 cases, Nov. 7
  • 213 cases, Nov. 23
  • 212 cases, Nov. 19
  • 196 cases, Nov. 17

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 75.2 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Last Wednesday, Gov. Beshear announced several more restrictions to help stop the spread of the virus in the commonwealth. Those include:

  • Limiting private gatherings to your household and one other, eight people max.
  • Capping attendance at venues for events like weddings and funerals.
  • Closing restaurants and bars to indoor dining with delivery, to-go and outdoor service only.
  • One-third capacity limits for gyms, pools and fitness centers. That includes no indoor practices for sports teams.
  • Professional services and business offices should allow employees to work from home.
  • And stopping in-person learning at public and private schools.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The state’s total number of cases is 160,232. The death toll is 1,792 and the state’s positivity rate is 9.19 percent.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases ever for a Monday
A crash reportedly involving a pedestrian on Versailles Road.
Woman involved in Lexington crash dies
A Par&amp;aacute; state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, says she can only...
Crews respond to deadly crash on I-64 in Clark County
The owner of a southern Kentucky restaurant says he won’t obey the governor’s mandates cutting...
London restaurant keeping dining room open despite Beshear’s mandate
Lexington shattered its record for daily COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Lexington shatters daily COVID-19 case record over the weekend

Latest News

UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK Hospital temporarily closes five operating rooms
Generic police lights image
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Lexington restaurant
Health dept. reports 213 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Health dept. reports 213 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Police say 36-year-old Larry A. Crump is the suspect in an armed robbery at Peoples Bank on...
Police arrest Mt. Sterling bank robbery suspect