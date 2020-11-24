Health dept. reports 213 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 213 new COVID-19 cases in its report for Monday. That’s the eighth-highest one-day increase.

We’re told 45 of those cases are people under the age of 20.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Lexington since the beginning of the pandemic to exactly 15,849. The death toll is at 112.

Lexington’s top 10 largest one-day case increases are now all in November. The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

362 cases, Nov. 22

274 cases. Nov. 21

265 cases, Nov. 14

255 cases, Nov. 11

245 cases, Nov. 16

237 cases, Nov. 21

236 cases, Nov. 7

213 cases, Nov. 23

212 cases, Nov. 19

196 cases, Nov. 17

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 75.2 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Last Wednesday, Gov. Beshear announced several more restrictions to help stop the spread of the virus in the commonwealth. Those include:

Limiting private gatherings to your household and one other, eight people max.

Capping attendance at venues for events like weddings and funerals.

Closing restaurants and bars to indoor dining with delivery, to-go and outdoor service only.

One-third capacity limits for gyms, pools and fitness centers. That includes no indoor practices for sports teams.

Professional services and business offices should allow employees to work from home.

And stopping in-person learning at public and private schools.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The state’s total number of cases is 160,232. The death toll is 1,792 and the state’s positivity rate is 9.19 percent.

