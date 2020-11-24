Advertisement

Health leaders concerned about how restaurants adapt tents for outdoor dining in colder temps

Co-Owner Gwyn Everly said they put up walls on the tent and added heaters, but they are now...
Co-Owner Gwyn Everly said they put up walls on the tent and added heaters, but they are now having to figure out a new solution.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Outdoor dining was the solution for restaurants across the state when indoor seating had its capacity cut.

It was an easy fix during the summer, but colder temperatures are making it a little trickier.

For J. Render’s Southern Table and Bar, the answer was adding sides to their outdoor tent and heaters inside.

“But, we were visited by the health department today and told that we could only have 50 percent of the sides up,” Co-owner Gwyn Everly said.

That sent Everly and many other restaurant owners back to the drawing board to try to figure out how to make sure their customers aren’t left out in the cold.

“We want to give every opportunity that is safe for restaurants to do outdoor dining,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in his COVID-19 briefing. “But, we do not want them to create what is basically an indoor area where it’s just spreading somewhere differently than their regular walls.”

Gov. Beshear said the state is now working on better guidance for what is acceptable for restaurants.

But, until then, owners like Everly are trying to figure it out as they go.

“You just don’t know what’s going to be thrown at you the next day and you’re always having to step back, evaluate, figure out what you’re going to do, and change your plan,” Everly said. “Everybody is tired but we’re doing what we have to do because we want to make it through for ourselves and for our employees so we’re just trying to hold it together.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces highest number of cases for a Sunday
A crash reportedly involving a pedestrian on Versailles Road.
Woman involved in Lexington crash dies
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases ever for a Monday
A Par&amp;aacute; state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, says she can only...
Crews respond to deadly crash on I-64 in Clark County
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12

Latest News

Fayette Mall has made some changes to keep its customers safe from the virus, including moving...
Fayette Mall moves part of food court outside during Beshear’s mandate
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews UofL professor and researcher Lynn Roser
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews UofL professor and researcher Lynn Roser
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews VisitLex President Mary Quinn Ramer
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews VisitLex President Mary Quinn Ramer
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Lexington attorney Scott White
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Lexington attorney Scott White