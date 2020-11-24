Advertisement

Heat plan to sign Bam Adebayo to five-year, $163M extension

Adebayo averaged 17.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) dunks during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals...
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) dunks during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Miami Heat plan to sign All-Star Bam Adebayo to a five-year, $163M contract extension.

Adebayo averaged 17.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season, leading Miami to the NBA Finals. The Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble down in Orlando.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft recorded his first triple-double last season and was named to his first NBA All-Star Game.

He finished runner-up for the Most Improved Player award and finished fifth in voting for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.

