Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking midweek troubles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big system will blow in with wind and rain soon.

As we continue moving toward midweek, we keep seeing signs of a healthy system arriving in Kentucky. Those gusty winds will come long before you ever see any rain. Rounds of showers & even a few storms will move through our skies. Winds associated with this system will probably reach 30-40MPH with some gusts a little higher.

I think most of the rain will be gone for Thanksgiving day. This will be a very different year for many reasons, but the weather looks very typical. After the big wind and rainmaker exits the area, the next few days are around average.

My eyes are still watching the next big system that pulls in this weekend. It has a whole bunch of potential. There is still a lot of uncertainty with it and what it brings our way. That is why I will keep talking about it until it arrives. As of this moment, I think it brings more wind and rain to the region. The backside of this system will feature some much colder air. That will lead us to some snowflakes flying! If everything stays as it is... that will be the most likely scenario. BUT... there is a lot of time in between now and then.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

