Lexington COVID-19 testing schedule changing because of holiday

The mobile COVID-19 testing site at Shiloh Baptist Church in Lexington will continue for another two weekends.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 testing schedules are changing this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be in service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at The Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Road.

The program provides public testing at no cost. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options. Results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

After a break for Thanksgiving, the Mobile program will move to Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 605 Hill ‘n Dale Road, starting next week.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 3-5.

Since starting the mobile testing program in late June, over 15,000 tests have been administered in 65 testing days.

There are also additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

As of November 24, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 15,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lexington, and 112 local deaths have been attributed to the virus.

