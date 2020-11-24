Lexington Rescue Mission continues to help two weeks after fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Rescue Mission is continuing their work after a fire broke out at their building two weeks ago.

They said the pandemic and fire altered their plans to help during the holidays, but they’re taking ti one step at a time.

“We haven’t had to go one day without serving our clients. Our staff has been very resilient,” said Lexington Rescue Mission Director of Development Kim Livesay. “They didn’t say ‘well we’ve had a fire we need to shut down’, they said ‘what can we do, because we have to serve our clients’. It’s just not an option not to.”

Livesay said while their building is being repaired they’re still able to serve coffee in the morning and lunch in the afternoon. That’s despite the fact the fire caused them to lose a lot of their food stock.

Livesay said the community has been an amazing ally in the fight to keep serving people.

“It’s not ideal,” She said. “It’s not as good as it will be once we get back in here, but it’s so awesome to see how everyone has come forward to help.”

She also said the Rescue Mission still plans to deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need this week.

“We have about 75 to 80 volunteers that are tomorrow going to be delivering thanksgiving dinners all over town to over 200 people,” Livesay said. “We’re also going to have people that will come in and pick-up Thanksgiving dinners.”

Officials said there is no timetable for when Rescue Mission workers can get back inside the building.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.