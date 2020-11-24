Manning, Woodson, Megatron are Hall of Fame semifinalists

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.

BREAKING: 4 first-year eligible players are among the list of 25 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2021.



More on the semifinalists: https://t.co/ZtQVFup3B2#PFHOF21 pic.twitter.com/ukCvmOWnrF — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 24, 2020

Joining them are four players who previously have been eligible, but never made the semifinals: Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison.

A player must be retired for five seasons before being considered for entry to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

The selection committee will meet during Super Bowl week to select the entrants.

