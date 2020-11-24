Advertisement

New online map helps fight food insecurity in Lexington

Through Nourish Lexington, a number of community partners have been fighting back, providing food at a variety of delivery sites across Lexington.(Office of the Mayor)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic fallout from the pandemic has created considerable food insecurity in Lexington and many other cities.

Through Nourish Lexington, a number of community partners have been fighting back, providing food at a variety of delivery sites across Lexington.

Two of those partners, FoodChain and Glean Kentucky, have now mapped sites offering immediate resources, places people can access pantry items or hot meals without providing any documentation, or going through any screening process.

The map is available online.

“The partners behind Nourish Lexington have done an incredible job, feeding some 130,000 meals between April and August,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “They have fed everyone from children who aren’t in school, to senior citizens. This map is a big step forward.”

The goal is to make it easy for families to access the food they need.

