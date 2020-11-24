Police arrest Mt. Sterling bank robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in two recent armed robberies in Mt. Sterling is now in custody.

Police say 36-year-old Larry A. Crump is the suspect in an armed robbery at Peoples Bank on Friday. They say he is also the suspect from another robbery earlier that week.

Police say Crump went into Peoples Bank and showed a pistol and demanded money. No one was hurt.

Police were offering a cash reward for information that led to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.