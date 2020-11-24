Advertisement

Police arrest Mt. Sterling bank robbery suspect

Police say 36-year-old Larry A. Crump is the suspect in an armed robbery at Peoples Bank on...
Police say 36-year-old Larry A. Crump is the suspect in an armed robbery at Peoples Bank on Friday.(Mt. Sterling Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in two recent armed robberies in Mt. Sterling is now in custody.

PREVIOUS: Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Mt. Sterling bank robbery suspect

Police say 36-year-old Larry A. Crump is the suspect in an armed robbery at Peoples Bank on Friday. They say he is also the suspect from another robbery earlier that week.

Police say Crump went into Peoples Bank and showed a pistol and demanded money. No one was hurt.

Police were offering a cash reward for information that led to an arrest.

