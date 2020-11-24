Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Lexington restaurant.

Police say around 9:30 Tuesday morning a man, about 18 to 20 years old, walked into the Subway in the 600 block of E. New Circle Rd., showed a gun and demanded cash.

He took the cash and was last seen running across New Circle Road toward a nearby apartment complex.

Police say the man was wearing a mask and dark clothing but did not have any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling, online at Bluegrass Crime Stopper’s website, or through the P3 tips app.

No customers were in the restaurant at the time.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.