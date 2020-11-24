Rev. ‘Uncle Bill’ Marks heads home from rehab after battling pneumonia, COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is headed home for the holidays after being in the hospital for more than a month after complications from COVID-19.

Rev. William Marks is recovering from hip surgery, pneumonia, and COVID-19.

Rev. Marks, aka "Uncle Bill", turned 77 earlier this month. He had to celebrate his birthday in the hospital. Now he's heading home just in time for the holidays.

Family and friends overwhelmed with joy.

”He went in the hospital Oct 5 and today is November 24, and he’s just now going home and I’ve been only able to see him one time,” said Nell Frierson, sister.

Family members say Marks had hip surgery at St. Joseph East hospital then was transported to Cardinal Hill for rehab. But he wasn’t doing too well and had to go back to the hospital. That’s when doctors discovered he had pneumonia and COVID-19.

Marks’ family is not sure how he caught the viruses. They’re just glad he was able to pull through.

”My uncle bill, he’s tenacious. He doesn’t stop,” said Tony Frierson, nephew. “Even though he’s blind and has gotten older. He just doesn’t stop.”

Marks turned 77 years old this month and had to celebrate his birthday in the hospital. Family members say he’s been preaching since he was a teenager. They attribute his speedy recovery to his unshakable faith.

”He is a great man of God. He truly believes in God. We prayed and sung songs together. It’s just a blessing for him to come through,” said Peggy Holt, friend.

Marks was in good spirits and says he’s feeling fine. He’s excited to be heading home just in time for the holidays.

